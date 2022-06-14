Mzansi Magic certain ‘Short n Sweet’ will resonate with viewers

Mzansi Magic will on July 7 premiere a brand new reality show called Short n Sweet.

In a statement on Tuesday, the channel said the show centres around “three little people with big hearts and even bigger dreams”.

It stars social media superstar Vuyokazi “Vovo” Nguqu, whose biggest dream is to become a mother, even if it endangers her own life. Then there’s the aspiring taxi boss Thandazani Khubheka, who wants to start a family with his longtime girlfriend.

Family heir Sikhumbuzo “Shota” Mkhize is a man who wants to bring his fractured polygamous kin back together.

Set in Nquthu, Port Shepstone, and Cape Town, the show follows the everyday struggles of these individuals while also breaking stereotypes about them.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said: “Reality shows are one of the leading genres of television that our viewers enjoy and resonate with, and as a channel, we are committed to ensuring we keep our audience pleased, informed, and entertained.

“We’re pleased to premiere a new show that will shine a light on these individuals and their struggles, as well tug at viewers’ heartstrings.”

Adonisi said even though all three of them live in different parts of the country, the show highlights the universal struggles that little people face and how they overcome them.

