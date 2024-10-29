Mzansi tells Williams to keep his chin up after Ballon d’Or awards

Although Ronwen Williams, the captain of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, was unable to win the Yashin Trophy at the 2024 Ballon d’Or awards in Paris on Monday night, South Africans have urged him to keep going and aim for greater success.

Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa, who won the Copa America championship for Argentina in 2024, was named the world’s best goalkeeper and was awarded the Yashin Trophy.

Martinez also brought it home in 2023, making him the first goalie to win it twice in a row.

It is no surprise that Williams finished ninth overall because the Sundowns goalkeeper faced some of the top goalkeepers.

Debate over whether Rodri, a Brazilian player for Real Madrid, should have received the Ballon d’Or instead of Vinicious Junior tainted the event.

Incredible 2023-24 season

Despite criticism from fans worldwide, Manchester City skyscraper Rodri took home the prize.

Williams, 32, had an incredible 2023–24 season with Bafana and Sundowns.

After leading the South African team to a semi-final berth for the first time in 20 years, he was named the Africa Cup of Nations Keeper of the Tournament in Ivory Coast in February.

He won two PSL awards after another successful season with the Brazilians: Footballer of the Year and Keeper of the Season.

Williams finished ninth, ahead of Gregor Kobel, according to the final rankings and order that were used: Martinez Emiliano, Simon Unai, Lunin Andriy, Donnarumma Gianluigi, Maignan Mike, Sommer Yann, Mamardashvili Giorgi, Costa Diogo, Williams, and Kobel Gregor.

What Mzansi football followers said on social media after the awards:

Bearded Priest: “Ronwen Williams has been robbed.”

Lerumo: “We are proud of you, Ronza; regardless of the disappointing outcomes, keep your head high and be proud of yourself for the hard work you’ve put in and for sharing the stage with the best players in the world.”

Papa Sinhle na Sethu: “These awards are seriously sickening because people’s colour matters the most, up to our boy.”

Sundowns Online Branch: “Ronwen Williams has had a massive achievement of being named the 9th best goalkeeper in the world, a feat no Soweto derby goalkeeper has ever achieved in the history of South African football. In fact, no Soweto derby goalkeeper has even made it into the top 10 goalkeepers in Africa alone.”

Moferefere wa Nnete: “Easily the best in the world, a great player and personality. We remain proud of this and many feats to come.”

Wonderful: “We knew they were going to cook this against him because those who voted don’t believe in African football; he deserved to be in the top five. Well done to Ronza; he made us very proud.”

Kénnedy Maganya: “Regardless of anything that happened, Williams has done the best in the 2023/24 season. He is the first African-based player to contend for the Ballon d’Or while playing for an African club. Give Williams what belongs to Williams; he was simply the best.”

Kainat: “Congratulations to Emiliano Martinez for being the first goalkeeper to win two consecutive Yashin Trophy awards. His talent and consistency are truly remarkable. What an achievement!”

