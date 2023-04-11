N3 northbound highway reopened after multi-vehicle crash

The N3 northbound between Howick and Cedara outside Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal has been reopened following a multi-vehicle crash on Monday.

It is reported that at least 35 vehicles including mini-buses and trucks were involved in the crash that caused major traffic congestion which forced authorities to close the highway for about eight hours.

At least five people were killed and 78 others injured.

78 patients with injuries ranging from critical to minor were transported to hospital by ambulance services from yesterday’s crash @KZN_EMS_MEDIA https://t.co/RIOnlM1352 — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) April 11, 2023

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson, Zinhle Mngomezulu, said: “N3 Hilton is now open to traffic following a road closure due to an accident that happened yesterday.

“There was a huge backlog of traffic that led to traffic being diverted to the R103. We opened the road at about 23h50, however, we still have a trucker’s lane that is closed to traffic due to diesel spillage.”

Lwaphesheya Khosa, spokesperson for the Transport Department, said: “We are very concerned about the nature of the accident because of the conditions that it took place under.

“We are working alongside the crash investigative unit to investigate the cause of the accident in order to bring closure to those who lost loved ones.

“The minister of transport will visit those who are receiving medical attention.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author