NAC ‘defies’ minister Gayton McKenzie by failing to suspend executives

The National Arts Council (NAC) has openly defied the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

In what amounts to a direct snub to the minister, the NAC has refused to carry out suspensions, setting the stage for a major showdown.

On September 12, an official from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) informed the council’s chairperson, Eugene Botha, that McKenzie had approved the suspension of former CEO Julie Diphofa and acting CFO Reshma Bhoola.

Suspension approved

The email reads: “I have consulted the minister. And he has clarified that the investigation can proceed as per your suggestion. We therefore respectfully propose that the independent investigation should be focused on the issues identified in your request.

“Should the independent investigator, in objectively testing these issues, find that the conduct of any council member warrants further scrutiny, then the appropriate process in terms of section 4(7) of the NAC Act may be initiated.”

Sunday World has seen a letter dated September 9. In the letter, McKenzie instructed the NAC Chairperson, Eugene Botha, to suspend Diphofa and Bhoola.

McKenzie also recommended that the former chairperson, Celenhle Dlamini, be investigated as well.

On September 15, the council approved the appointment of an external investigator.

Two days later, on September 17, Sunday World reported that Diphofa and Bhoola had been suspended. At the time, questions regarding their suspension were sent to the NAC. But the council failed to respond.

NAC denied suspension of two officials

Later that evening, however, the NAC issued a public statement. In it they were claiming that the two officials were not suspended. This was despite McKenzie’s letter clearly stating that they be suspended with immediate effect.

Sunday World understands that the suspension was in fact effected. But Dlamini, who is herself a subject of investigation, intervened to halt it.

An inside source said the suspension was actually effected as per the minister’s letter. However, a powerful board member stopped it.

Implicated officials likely to oversee probe

“By blocking their suspension, she ensured that the officials still have access to all documents and witnesses. This means they will be investigated while still at work. As such, while the council is in the process of appointing an external investigator, Bhoola, who is herself under investigation, is likely to oversee that process. This is because she is the acting CFO, and supply chain management reports directly to her.”

When approached for comment, Botha dismissed the matter as a rumour.

“We cannot respond to rumours. Minister McKenzie did send a request to council. And council has held a meeting to make a decision on the request. We will follow proper protocol in submitting our response to the minister’s request,” said Botha.

He added that the council’s decision would be conveyed to the minister through formal channels.

