Nadia Nakai catches an ‘L’ as her relationship with rapper ends

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg – It appears as if one of South Africa’s prominent female rappers has been unlucky when it comes to love.

Nadia Nakai’s relationship with one of the Major League’s DJs, Bandile, has ended.

Not so long ago, she dated rapper Victor Kwesi Mensah who is professionally known as Vic Mensa and their relationship did not last a month.

 

The couple had flooded social media with snaps of them at South Africa’s tourist hotspots as Vic Mensa was in the country was touring.

Nadia revealed on the “Sip or Spill” show on Lasizwe’s YouTube channel that she’d have rather fallen pregnant with Vic Mensa’s child rather than with one of the twins.

“But we broke, it’s fine, it doesn’t matter anyway,” she said on the channel.

The American rapper recently shared a video of himself, and his new girl and tweeps didn’t take that well.

See South Africans standing by their own on the tweets below:

 

 

