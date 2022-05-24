Nakhane Toure robbed after music concert

Not even the most famous are safe on the streets of Mzansi. Singer Nakhane Toure was robbed after his show on Saturday night.

Nakhane, who was headlining the much-talked-about music concert at the Constitution Hill, Joburg at the weekend, said he and a friend were mugged outside Liquid Blue after “the most amazing night”.

This was the musician’s first time on home soil in two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and he was super excited to perform in front of local fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAKHANE. (@nakhaneofficial)

