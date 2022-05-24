E-edition
Nakhane Toure robbed after music concert

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Nakhane Toure//Image: Instagram

Not even the most famous are safe on the streets of Mzansi. Singer Nakhane Toure was robbed after his show on Saturday night.

Nakhane, who was headlining the much-talked-about music concert at the Constitution Hill, Joburg at the weekend, said he and a friend were mugged outside Liquid Blue after “the most amazing night”.

This was the musician’s first time on home soil in two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and he was super excited to perform in front of local fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NAKHANE. (@nakhaneofficial)

