Namibia’s President Hage Geingob loses his battle to cancer

Hage Geingob, the president of the Republic of Namibia, passed away early on Sunday morning at the age of 82.

Nangolo Mbumba, the acting president, revealed that Geingob was receiving medical care when he passed away from his illness.

According to reports, Geingob was admitted to the hospital after he began fighting cancer.

Following Geingob’s passing, Mbumba announced that the cabinet would convene specially to discuss the president’s funeral arrangements.

Geingob has served as president since 2015.

He succeeded Hifikepunye Pohamba, who had succeeded Sam Nujoma in 2004. Pohamba resigned from office in 2015 when Geingob took over.

“It is with great sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr Hage G Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia, has passed away today at about 12.04am at Lady Pohamba Hospital, where he was receiving medical treatment from his medical team,” said Mbumba.

Liberation hero

“At his side were his dear wife, Madame Monica Geingob, and his children.

“His medical team, as I informed the nation only yesterday, has been trying its utmost best to ensure that our president recovers.

“Regrettably, notwithstanding the team’s spirited effort to save his life, sadly, fellow Namibians, President Geingob passed on.”