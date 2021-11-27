VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Natasha Thahane reveals Baleka Mbethe had a hand in her funding

By Coceka Magubeni
Natasha Thahane

Johannesburg – A video of Blood & Water actress Natasha Thahane surfaced on Twitter which has caused a stir on social media, with tweeps saying that government has double standards.

This comes after a video from Podcast and Chill with MacG surfaced, where Natasha said she asked the former Parliament’s speaker, Baleka Mbete for funding.

The actress has since had to release files on how she applied for funding in order for her to go study Film, in New York.

Tweeps did not take that lightly as they said most South Africans struggle to get funding because they do not have connections with people in higher positions.

To her defence, the actress posted screen-shots of emails from her to Barack Obama’s Foundation where she had applied for funding and she said that she did not get a response.

 

“I think the entire year was a million plus, it was a lot! So I asked Baleka Mbethe and said mama I need to go back to school, I have been accepted, I did not sign my second year with the Queen so I don’t know what I’m going to do. Can I have funds, please arrange something for me. She managed to speak to the Arts and Culture and they gave me funding,” said the New York Film Academy graduate on the video.

Look tweeps react to Natasha Thahane’s video on she received funding:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Thahane (@natasha_thahane)

