Natasha Thahane reveals Baleka Mbethe had a hand in her funding

Johannesburg – A video of Blood & Water actress Natasha Thahane surfaced on Twitter which has caused a stir on social media, with tweeps saying that government has double standards.

This comes after a video from Podcast and Chill with MacG surfaced, where Natasha said she asked the former Parliament’s speaker, Baleka Mbete for funding.

The actress has since had to release files on how she applied for funding in order for her to go study Film, in New York.

Tweeps did not take that lightly as they said most South Africans struggle to get funding because they do not have connections with people in higher positions.

To her defence, the actress posted screen-shots of emails from her to Barack Obama’s Foundation where she had applied for funding and she said that she did not get a response.

I applied for funding, no one responded. Until the school assisted me get in contact with the department. I even emailed Barack Obama’s Foundation hoping I’d get assistance. #Natasha pic.twitter.com/fqdZLIXlYm — Natasha Thahane (@Natasha_Thahane) November 27, 2021

“I think the entire year was a million plus, it was a lot! So I asked Baleka Mbethe and said mama I need to go back to school, I have been accepted, I did not sign my second year with the Queen so I don’t know what I’m going to do. Can I have funds, please arrange something for me. She managed to speak to the Arts and Culture and they gave me funding,” said the New York Film Academy graduate on the video.

Look tweeps react to Natasha Thahane’s video on she received funding:

Natasha Thahane was given R1Million by Baleka Mbete to go study overseas the money came from the dept of Arts & Culture we have nothing personal against Natasha,but a Young girl from Alex also needs this money to go & Study if its readily available since other people can get it pic.twitter.com/kB8mdotKdu — Msunu Wabelungu (@Msunu_wabelungu) November 26, 2021

Natasha must just send screenshots of applications and emails from the Dept of Arts & Culture. The formal process taken to acquire her funding. Otherwise, corruption case. Since 94, SA taxpayers have been servicing the lives of "liberators" children and grandchildren. No more. — 🇿🇦NTHAPELENG🇿🇦 (@Nthapeleng__) November 27, 2021

MacG leading Natasha to spill the beans even more, "hmmmm good investment…" 😭 Look, the problem here isn't the tuition, the problem is HOW she got sponsored.

DUBIOUS means that's corruption my friend, even Sizwe can attest to that 😂#podcastandchillwithmacg 📺 pic.twitter.com/faoIUiglt5 — YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) November 27, 2021

I understand why people are upset about Natasha getting that 1 Million we literally have students here everyday asking for help to pay for their studies living in South Africa, if we make excuses for her we might as well stop complaining about the corruption thats happening — 2021 AFRICA (@2021AFRICA) November 26, 2021

I wonder what MacG gives these celebrities to start spilling news. Look at Natasha Thahane, Boohle and others💀🤣🤣 — 🎄THE GYAL (@TheGyal_) November 26, 2021

Just a reminder Natasha doesn't know the pain of going through the process of funding application and waiting for the response everyday, all she had to do is make a call 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZcbBYlqMzF — Nomfundo Ngoca (@NgocaNomfundo) November 26, 2021

