Nathaniel Julies’ murder suspect presents new evidence in court

Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies’ mother has lambasted the testimony of a former police officer accused of killing her son, saying his death has turned into a mockery.

Bridget Harris said this after accused number one, Kaylene Whitebooi, took the stand at Palm Ridge court on Monday to give her version of events for the first time in four years.

Whiteboy is one of three ex-police officers who are accused of the murder of a 16-year-old teen who was suffering from Down syndrome in August 2020.

Whiteboy and Simon Ndyalvane were dismissed from the Eldorado Park police station. Accused number three in the matter, former detective sergeant Voster Netshiongolo, resigned shortly after the incident.

More participants in the crime

Whiteboy testified that there were additional participants in the crime that night He was responding to a question from her lawyer, Solomon Tshivhesa.

She told the court that besides the gunshot wound at the abdominal area of the deceased, a spent bullet was used to shoot the left side of the deceased neck.

She said there were two gunshots that went off on that fateful night. “The deceased was standing in between accused two and three on the scene,” Whiteboy said.

In the dock, both accused number two, Ndyalvane, and Netshiongolo laughed while leaning against one another as Whiteboy gave her testimony.

Failing to hold her tears, Harris, who sat at arms length with two of the accused, told Sunday World that her son’s death had just become a mockery.

“When I went to identify my son, there was one gunshot wound. What is this girl talking about when she says there is a second gunshot to the left side of his neck?” she asked.

“As a woman, as a mother, you have no regard for another mother’s pain. It hurts to see you twist the tail like this. After asking for forgiveness, this is what you do?

“This could have been your child. My heart is broken. You are making a mockery of my son’s death. The whole community knows there was one gunshot.”

Court hears of three dockets

Whiteboy further told the court that there are three dockets, of which one was not brought before the court.

“The docket about the spent bullet isn’t before the court. It was not handed in. The evidence was sealed twice,” she testified.

“This bag was sealed first with a spent bullet and was given over to forensics by the doctor. According to me, once evidence is opened, it means the game is over.”

Prosecutor Johan Badenhorst objected and told the court to dismiss the “he said, she said” evidence”.

Judge Cassim Moosa asked Badenhorst to allow the witness to give her evidence before the court and debate the merits afterwards.

Onke Maseti, the lawyer for Netshiongolo, objected during the proceedings, saying there were three dockets before the court as evidence.

“The first docket was opened for accused one and two. The second docket was for murder, and the third one was opened for defeating the ends of justice,” said Maseti.

Lies, truth, and cover-ups

Whiteboy acknowledged that it was the first time her version of events was brought before the court, saying she waited this long because she could not bring something before the court without evidence.

Moosa questioned Whiteboy several times if the new evidence was brought to court for the first time.

Whiteboy cited that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate had both lies and truth before it two days after the incident. “They already knew what was happening then.”

While testifying, Whiteboy told the court that this case is all about lies and cover-ups. She will continue her testimony on Tuesday.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content