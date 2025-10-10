National Arts Council accused of breaking its own law

The National Arts Council (NAC) is once again under fire. This time for allegedly violating its own legislation by refusing to disclose the identities and credentials of the adjudicators appointed to assess the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP 6) applications.

According to the NAC Act, members of the Advisory Panel must be nominated by the public. However, the Council has opted for secrecy, citing safety and integrity concerns.

In a response to Sunday World, the NAC stated:

NAC explains new process

“The NAC has appointed adjudicators for the PESP 6 process. At this stage, the specific details of the panel members will not be made public. This decision has been taken to safeguard the integrity of the adjudication process and protect the well-being of those serving on the panel.

“In previous cycles, panel members were subjected to undue pressure, including unsolicited contact. And, in some instances, [subjected to] threats once their identities became known. Such circumstances compromise both their safety and the fairness of the process.”

But many artists are not convinced.

“The NAC made a call and the public nominated. Now we are worried because they’ve been quiet, and we don’t know who made it to the list. This is worrying given the history of the NAC and its grant distribution,” said one artist, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another artist added: “These are public funds. They cannot hide the identity of adjudicators. The fact that the process has already started means it’s flawed. And it should be halted until the names are disclosed.”

Artists not buying explanation

The call for nominations for the Advisory Panel opened earlier this year and closed on June 30. Since then, the NAC has not updated the public on who was appointed. As a result, both the creative sector and the general public remain in the dark about who is overseeing the grant adjudication process.

Under the NAC Act, the adjudicators play a crucial role in evaluating the merits of grant applications. As well as advising the Council accordingly. They are nominated by the public and appointed for a three-year term.

The secrecy surrounding grant adjudicators has long been a sore point in the arts community.

Last year, anonymous NAC employees filed complaints with the Public Protector and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC). They alleged manipulation of the Grant Management System to benefit certain individuals. Sunday World has learned that the Public Protector is still investigating the matter.

More allegations of irregularities

On September 10, Sunday World also reported that DSAC Minister Gayton McKenzie allegedly handpicked active members of his political party for the Mzansi Golden Economy (MGE) project. During a parliamentary briefing, Director-General Cynthia Khumalo reportedly told MPs that McKenzie did not follow any formal selection criteria.

In another report published on June 23, Sunday World revealed that the NAC had disbursed R2-million to the National Arts Festival. This was despite the advisory panel’s term having expired. At the time, then-acting CEO Julie Diphofa insisted that a panel was in place. A claim that raised further questions about governance at the institution.

It is also public knowledge that the NAC has previously awarded grants to companies outside the creative sector. This prompted a forensic investigation. To date, the Council has refused to release the list of beneficiaries from PESP 5.

