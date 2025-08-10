National Dialogue is at no cost to the fiscus, Presidency

The Presidency says it has noted media reports on the cost of the National Dialogue and specifically the first National Convention set to take place on August 15 and 16 2025.

In its statement, the Presidency has since confirmed that all budgetary processes regarding the National Convention “are consistent with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).”

The statement added that: “The Inter-Ministerial Committee, which is chaired by Deputy President Paul Mashatile and comprises all relevant government departments to coordinate government’s contribution towards the National Dialogue, has been working to mobilise resources for the convention and manage costs.”

Not a cent wasted

As a response to the call for collaboration with other stakeholders to reduce the costs of the National Dialogue, the University of South Africa (UNISA) has offered to host the first National Convention and provide associated goods and services free of charge.

“As it stands, venues have been secured for the plenary, two overflow venues with

livestreaming, 10 breakaway venues, dining area and work areas. In addition, UNISA is providing facilities for an Operations Centre – which has been running over the past week, catering, ushers, AV services, printing of discussion documents, signage, conference bags, notepads, pens and WiFi,” read the statement.

The office further added that the costs of the first convention are being funded from the existing budgets of NEDLAC and the Presidency for secretariat support, communications and logistics.

It said the provisions in the Appropriation Act and the PFMA will be used to reimburse the Department of Employment and Labour and NEDLAC in the Adjustments Budget later this year.

“All procurement and management of public funds will adhere to the PFMA and applicable Treasury Regulations. All funds will be accounted for through the normal public finance mechanisms,”

“Donations have been received for the National Dialogue digital platform. Some goods and

services, such as the venue, screens for public viewing, and rail and road transport, are being provided at no cost,” said the Presidency.

No cost to the fiscus

The statement further elaborated that the reduced costs associated with the hosting of the National Dialogue and the funding plan are done with the intention to reduce the cost to the fiscus.

The Presidency is committed to supporting the first National Convention to kick-start the citizen-led and inclusive National Dialogue.

“The total budget for the National Dialogue will be developed as the structure and form of the community dialogues are finalised by the Convention, and will depend on in-kind contributions, donations and other resources that can be mobilised,” read the statement in conclusion.

