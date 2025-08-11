National Dialogue preparatory task team not impacted by foundations’ withdrawal

The withdrawal of the national legacy foundations from the structures of the preparatory task team (PTT) and the first national convention of the National Dialogue set for Friday is not a blow and will not have any impact on the event.

This information was revealed on Monday during a media briefing by the national convention organising committee on the state of readiness to host the first national convention on the National Dialogue of South Africa.

The media briefing took place at the University of South Africa’s (Unisa) Muckleneuk Campus in Pretoria.

The convention takes place ahead of the National Dialogue at Unisa’s Pretoria main campus from August 15 to August 16.

During the media briefing, the chairperson of the organising committee, Boichoko Ditlhake, said the National Dialogue’s first national convention is about ordinary South Africans.

“We are not alarmed about the withdrawal of the foundations. This process is not about foundations,” said Ditlhake.

“It is a process that is about ordinary South Africans. Their withdrawal has no impact, and it will not have any impact.”

Ditlhake is from Kagiso Trust, a non-government organisation, which donated about R2-million to the National Dialogue process.

Absence of budget allocation

On Friday, the Steve Biko Foundation, Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Chief Albert Luthuli Foundation, Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, FW de Klerk Foundation, Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation, and the Strategic Dialogue Group announced their withdrawal from the PTT and the first national convention of the National Dialogue.

The foundations withdrew their participation, stating that the lack of a confirmed and approved budget allocation, along with a last-minute commitment of initial funds, has made it impossible to prepare adequately.

“This raises real risks of a poorly organised and unaccountable process. The push to proceed has created pressure to engage in emergency procurement, which may violate the Public Finance Management Act,” the foundations said.

They added that they withdrew from the first convention, which is set to commence on August 15, because they prefer the start date to be October 15.

Reverend Zwoitwaho Nevhutalu from the organising committee said there will be about three dialogues taking place per ward during the coming months of the National Dialogue, resulting in a total of about 13 600 dialogues.

Nevhutalu said these dialogues will consist of ordinary South Africans expressing their views.

Nevhutalu said the organising committee invited all the political parties represented at the national level.

According to him, only two political parties turned down the invitation to participate in the National Dialogue.

The DA and the EFF have made public statements opposing the establishment of the National Dialogue.

Public dialogues across SA

Ditlhake said the convention is intended to discuss the need for and value of the National Dialogue, outline and agree on the key themes for discussion in the National Dialogue, agree on the approach and modalities for the nation-wide public dialogues at sectoral and community level, and the set up of a broadly representative steering committee to coordinate the implementation of the National Dialogue going forward

He stated that they have made arrangements for 1 000 delegates.

To date, 755 individuals have been invited from over 30 sectors and more than 200 organisations, said Ditlhake.

“The first national convention marks the start of the National Dialogue process. The National Dialogue itself will take the form of public dialogues across the country in communities and sectors over several months.

“The process will culminate in the second national convention in the first half of 2026,” said Ditlhake.

The first national convention brings together representatives of government, political parties, civil society, business, labour, traditional leaders, religious leaders, cultural workers, sports organisations, women, youth, and community voices, among others, to chart a way forward for the commencement of the National Dialogue, outlining roles and responsibilities for all South Africans.

