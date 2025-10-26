National Freedom Party president confirms talks to oust IFP, DA KZN coalition

The President of the National Freedom Party (NFP) has officially confirmed that there are ongoing talks among political parties in KwaZulu-Natal to oust the Democratic Alliance (DA) and IFP (Inkatha Freedom Party) and bring the MK Party (Umkhonto Wesizwe) on board.

Ivan Barnes said the consensus is that the MK Party received the largest number of votes after the May 2024 elections and should be leading the provincial government.

Barnes’ confirmation comes after the Sunday World reported early last week that the MK Party is courting the ANC with the promise of giving it four cabinet positions. The party has also considered giving the EFF the position of deputy speaker and a cabinet position once the DA and the IFP have been ousted.

Premier on the ropes

In a statement late on Saturday night, Barnes said his party, just like the MK Party, has lost confidence in Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli of the IFP.

He also stated that instances of financial mismanagement and wasteful expenditure, including unnecessary international trips by the Premier, have deeply eroded confidence in the GPU (government of provincial unity).

“It is on this basis that the NFP has lost confidence in the Premier,” he said.

He then confirmed the talks amongst the political parties, but did not name them.

MKP flavour of the moment

“There are ongoing political discussions among parties in KwaZulu-Natal about the province’s future direction. The recent election results clearly show that the electorate expressed overwhelming support for the MKP. Perhaps it would be wise to allow the MKP to take a leading role in any future provincial governance formation.

“The NFP is open to working with any political party that prioritizes service delivery, transparency, and the creation of an enabling environment for investment and growth. What matters most to us is restoring accountability, rebuilding public trust, and ensuring that the people of KwaZulu-Natal receive the quality services they deserve,” he added.

On Thursday, the Sunday World asked the secretary-general of the MK Party, Dr Bongani Mncwango, about the ongoing talks. He refused to divulge the details but confirmed that his party is “going to govern KZN.”

