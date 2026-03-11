National organised crime head Richard Shibiri denies doing Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala favours

Suspended national organised crime head Richard Shibiri appeared again before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria on Wednesday, where he continued to be grilled on statements he made during last week’s proceedings.

Last week, Shibiri told the commission that he had received a R70,000 loan from controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala but insisted that the money had since been repaid and that he had not broken any laws to benefit Matlala.

He also maintained that while criminal syndicates had infiltrated parts of law enforcement, he had never proposed, encouraged or implied any unlawful conduct, nor had he accepted benefits in exchange for favours.

Shibiri further denied interfering with the warrant of arrest issued for controversial blogger Musa Khawula.

Warmed up to Matlala

During questioning about his relationship with Matlala, Shibiri described the alleged Big 5 drug cartel member as kind and soft-spoken, adding that Matlala had occasionally provided information relevant to investigations.

“Matlala shared information on a wanted suspect in 2019 that he provided security services to. I did not see grounds for me to investigate him. I had no suspicion that Matlala had information about other crimes,” Shibiri told the commission.

He said he first met Matlala in 2016 and would encounter him from time to time while visiting a friend’s home, where the two were initially introduced.

Shibiri told the commission he never considered investigating Matlala because he had no reason to suspect wrongdoing.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo pressed Shibiri on whether he should have scrutinised Matlala more closely, particularly after learning that he had worked for a hardcore criminal who is currently serving a jail sentence.

“You cannot investigate everyone you bump into,” Shibiri responded.

“I had seen Mr Matlala and his business offices, he was already in the security industry. It looked like he was running a legitimate business, so that is why I did not investigate him.”

Frequent phone calls

During the proceedings, Adv Thabang Pooe presented Shibiri’s phone records, which showed that Shibiri had called Matlala more frequently than Matlala had called him.

Shibiri explained that the repeated calls were often made when he could not reach Matlala initially or when Matlala had requested something that required him to return the call.

The commission continues to examine allegations of links between law enforcement officials and criminal networks.

Pooe further presented evidence at the commission showing that Shibiri remained in communication with alleged criminal Matlala long after he had testified that he was no longer in contact with him.

Shibiri accepted that he called Matlala a week before the businessman was arrested.

“I remember calling Matlala in January 2025. However, I do not recall when the other calls were made. I cannot remember making the calls until May 2025,” he added.

