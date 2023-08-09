National Women’s Day celebration unites generations

Amidst the grandeur of the Union Buildings in Pretoria, dreams and hopes converged on Women’s Day Wednesday creating a vibrant tapestry of celebration and honour for women of all ages.

People from all walks of life paid tribute to the indomitable spirit of South African women.

The ANC Women’s League radiated pride in their distinctive green and black attire, embodying the legacy of the struggle. Their camaraderie extended to fellow ANC members, who adorned themselves in the party’s emblematic colours, forging a united front.

This event was not solely a commemoration, but a spectacle in which aspirations took centre stage.

An array of organisations took the opportunity to exhibit their contributions, transforming the gathering into an educational nexus intertwined with jubilation. The canopies installed offered a haven for knowledge seekers, a canvas where motivation and learning seamlessly blended. The arts and culture department’s canopy stood out.

Underneath an azure sky, vendors showcased their creations, revealing the splendour of exquisite talent. From intricate beadwork to artisanal candle crafting, every stall was a testament to the prowess of female artisans. Traditional clothing and bags stood as silent tributes to the creative energy that surged through the event.

An enchanting aspect of the scene was the diverse tapestry of attendees. Men, teenagers and toddlers joined women, accentuating the inclusive essence of the celebration.

Breaking the mould, the event channeled the youth’s enthusiasm, drawing pupils and students in throngs. On this occasion, idleness yielded to the charm of history as they united in honouring the legacy of black women.

As children reveled in the joys of jumping castles, President Cyril Ramaphosa entered the scene, greeted by cheers and laughter. Amidst the relaxed ambiance, he assumed the podium, tackling matters pivotal to women’s progress since the march in 1956. His words resonated, stirring a newfound sense of hope within the eyes of the women present.

The festivities encapsulated more than mere celebration; they forged a bridge between past and present, a vibrant tableau where unity, creativity, and purpose converged. In the joyous revelry, aspirations took root, nurtured by the courage of those who fought for the freedom now enjoyed.

The event in pictures:

