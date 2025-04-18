Nature reserve’s new chalets, eatery set to boost Limpopo tourism

As part of growing their tourism in the province, the Limpopo Wildlife Resorts (LWR) has added 20 new chalets to increase the number of beds at the Nylsvley Nature Reserve in the safari town of Mookgopong, Limpopo.

The Chalets, including a newly built restaurant, were officially launched by the Limpopo Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (LEDET) MEC, Tshitereke Matibe. They form part of the Limpopo government-owned Nylsvley Nature Reserve’s new facelift.

Increase bed capacity

The facelift is geared towards increasing bed capacity and the number of rooms to supplement the existing beds. And the new projects include a three bedroom guest house, camp sites, and dormitories ideal for groups. The reserve also boasts hiking trails, game drives, birding, swimming pool and a restaurant.

Matibe said the latest development was motivated by the growing demand for accommodation facilities at this nature reserve.

Tourist magnet

“Nylsvley is one of the most visited establishment as it is home for more than 80 000 birds species during peak rain season. It is also home to the endangered Roan Antelope, the rare Tsesebe and recently introduced buffalo. Hence the department’s decision to add more accommodation facilities in this area. This will provide jobs to more people from around the area. Jobs in the form of chefs, waiters and tour guides,” said Matibe

The infrastructure improvements are also part of a partnership between the department and the Development Bank of South Africa. It is set to stretch to other nature reserves in the 2025/26 financial year.

Abattoir and hatchery project

This latest development comes a day after Premier Phophi Ramathuba announced a ground-breaking project. It involved commissioning of Lebowakgomo Abattoir and the Mashashane Hatchery. These are poised to transform the province’s chicken meat processing landscape and address the growing demand for chicken meat consumption in the province.

The abattoir is equipped in accordance with the most up-to-date chicken animal welfare and environmental criteria. And it has an important function in the province’s strategy for economic growth.

