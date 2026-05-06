NCC and PA rally behind Fadiel Adams as he heads to court over Magaqa case

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams is expected to appear before the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after his dramatic arrest in Cape Town this week.
Adams was arrested by the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) on Tuesday, and transferred to Durban on allegations of fraud and obstructing the course of justice in connection with the murder of ANC Youth League leader, Sindiso Magaqa.
NCC defends Adams
The NCC defended Adams and questioned the circumstances surrounding his arrest.
“Our president is a member of the National Parliament and is also a member of the police portfolio (committee). Constituency work does afford Members of Parliament the greatest opportunity to conduct individual oversight, and Members of Parliament have a duty to alert Parliament to any issues identified during such oversight interventions,” the party said.
“So how are you being charged for doing the actual work that you are tasked to do?”
The NCC alleged that Adams had been targeted for his oversight work.
“So when our president took these oversight reports back to the police portfolio, they chose to ignore it. Now a year later they are charging him for the very same report he brought to parliament. This is very concerning and does not sit very well with the NCC.”
Prayer meeting for Adams
On Wednesday, NCC members gathered for a prayer meeting for Adams at the party’s constituency office in Westridge, Mitchells Plain.
The party said the prayer meeting was also aimed to bring unity and peace to gang-torn communities where “children are being murdered and families are no longer safe”.
“We will be having more of these prayer sessions in more communities where we can meet and engage to better our communities where we have these issues that are now being ignored by our ward councillors and authorities.”
The NCC has vowed to challenge the charges brought against Adams.
Members of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) joined the party in support during the prayer meeting.
- This is a developing story.
- National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams was arrested by the Political Killings Task Team in Cape Town on allegations of fraud and obstructing justice related to the murder of ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.
- Adams is expected to appear in Pinetown Magistrate’s Court, while the NCC claims he was targeted for his parliamentary oversight work.
- The NCC criticized the police for ignoring Adams’ oversight reports and then charging him based on those same reports a year later.
- NCC held a prayer meeting in Mitchells Plain to support Adams and promote unity and peace in gang-affected communities.
- The NCC, with support from the Patriotic Alliance, vowed to challenge the charges and continue community engagement efforts.
National Coloured
Adams was arrested by the Political
“Our president is a member of the National Parliament and is also a member of the police portfolio (committee). Constituency work does afford
“So how are you being charged for doing the actual work that you are tasked to do?”
“So when our president took these oversight reports back to the police portfolio, they chose to ignore it. Now a year later they are charging him for the very same report he brought to parliament.
On Wednesday, NCC members gathered for a prayer meeting for Adams at the party’s constituency office in Westridge, Mitchells Plain.
“We will be having more of these prayer sessions in more communities where we can meet and engage to better our communities where we have these issues that are now being ignored by our ward councillors and authorities.”
is a developing story. This