NCC and PA rally behind Fadiel Adams as he heads to court over Magaqa case

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams is expected to appear before the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after his dramatic arrest in Cape Town this week.

Adams was arrested by the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) on Tuesday, and transferred to Durban on allegations of fraud and obstructing the course of justice in connection with the murder of ANC Youth League leader, Sindiso Magaqa.

NCC defends Adams

The NCC defended Adams and questioned the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

“Our president is a member of the National Parliament and is also a member of the police portfolio (committee). Constituency work does afford Members of Parliament the greatest opportunity to conduct individual oversight, and Members of Parliament have a duty to alert Parliament to any issues identified during such oversight interventions,” the party said.

“So how are you being charged for doing the actual work that you are tasked to do?”

The NCC alleged that Adams had been targeted for his oversight work.

“So when our president took these oversight reports back to the police portfolio, they chose to ignore it. Now a year later they are charging him for the very same report he brought to parliament. This is very concerning and does not sit very well with the NCC.”

Prayer meeting for Adams

On Wednesday, NCC members gathered for a prayer meeting for Adams at the party’s constituency office in Westridge, Mitchells Plain.

The party said the prayer meeting was also aimed to bring unity and peace to gang-torn communities where “children are being murdered and families are no longer safe”.

“We will be having more of these prayer sessions in more communities where we can meet and engage to better our communities where we have these issues that are now being ignored by our ward councillors and authorities.”

The NCC has vowed to challenge the charges brought against Adams.

Members of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) joined the party in support during the prayer meeting.

This is a developing story.

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