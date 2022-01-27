NDA seeks volunteers for programme

Johannesburg- The National Development Agency (NDA) has called on civil society organisations (CSOs) to submit proposals for the agency’s Volunteer Programme.

The CSOs, which include non-profit organisations (NPOs) and co-operatives, will provide volunteers who will work in communities, particularly townships and rural areas, in all 52 districts across the country, as a response to the effects of Covid-19 on poor communities.

The NDA’s Volunteer Programme is part of the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, NDA spokesperson, Lonwabo Ganelo, said the agency wishes to partner with 100 CSOs, including NPOs and co-operatives, who will, in turn, provide and manage a total of 2 300 volunteers in the districts around the country.

“This is in line with the District Development Model/Khawuleza, which aims to improve the coherence and impact of government service delivery, with a focus on 44 districts and eight metros around the country as development spaces that can be used as centres of service delivery and economic development, including job creation,” Ganelo said.

The appointed volunteers will be paid a stipend of R1 800 per month, whilst the CSOs will receive a monthly management fee of R5 000.

The role of the volunteers includes:

Support Social Security Agency (SASSA), with the intake of the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant, particularly in rural areas.

Facilitate advocacy to upscale vaccination drive in communities.

Gather data on vaccination uptake within the CSO sector at district level, in alignment with the District Development Model.

Gather data on R350 access within communities and impact of these interventions in their households.

Facilitate behavioural change in communities for compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

Facilitate referrals to SASSA to resolve challenges of accessing R350 grants and other grants.

Disseminate correct COVID-19 information in local languages to build community awareness.



CSOs that are interested in submitting proposals are encouraged to visit the NDA website www.nda.org.za for more details on the application processes.

The closing date for the submission of the proposal is 18 February 2022.

– SAnews.gov.za

