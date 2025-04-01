Ndlovu quizzed after MEC caught on video meeting supplier

Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu has found himself drawn into a political firestorm after the EFF suggested he may have been complicit in the appointment of a “captured” education MEC.

EFF provincial leader Collen Sedibe made the explosive allegations during Tuesday’s oral reply session at the provincial legislature in Mbombela.

His written question accused education MEC Cathy Dlamini of manipulating tender processes in the school nutrition and information technology rollout programmes.

Sedibe claimed that Dlamini had effectively hijacked the department to benefit favoured service providers.

“She instructed officials to appoint a company that failed to meet PFMA [Public Finance Management Act] requirements,” Sedibe charged.

He further alleged that the company’s director provided Dlamini with a house, a rented vehicle, and hotel accommodation.

Internal enquiries underway

All of this, he said, happened as Dlamini was preparing for ANC premiership interviews at Luthuli House.

“There is video footage of her meeting the same director in a secluded location,” Sedibe’s submission added.

He then pressed Ndlovu to clarify why, in spite of the existence of “substantial evidence,” nothing had been done.

Ndlovu advocated for caution and defended Dlamini.

“I do not and shall not tolerate corruption, maladministration, or malfeasance in our government. My resolve to fight corruption is unwavering and unshakeable,” said Ndlovu.

He confirmed receiving the video clip and said internal enquiries were underway.

“The MEC will clarify the purpose of her engagement with the said member of the public,” Ndlovu said, invoking the principle of audi alteram partem (listening to the other side) and affirming Dlamini’s right to be heard.

“Upon receipt of her responses, I will decide on the way forward.”

The premier emphasised that the matter remained “allegations that still need to be tested and proven”.

Premier’s powers questioned

Then Sedibe raised the stakes. He told the speaker of the legislature that the businessman linked to Dlamini’s alleged benefits was also boasting about his influence.

“Are you aware, honourable premier, that this businessman claims to have funded Miss Dlamini’s campaign?” Sedibe asked.

“He’s saying he negotiated with you to have her appointed as MEC.”

The accusation drew gasps in the chamber.

The premier responded: “I am not aware. If that is what he is saying, he is lying and believes his own lies. There are processes in the ANC. No one influenced me to appoint Miss Dlamini.”

He reaffirmed that appointing MECs remains his exclusive prerogative as the premier of the province.

Dlamini, present throughout the session, remained silent and composed. She had previously dismissed the EFF’s claims as malicious.

“These frivolous allegations come on the back of my resistance to state capture,” she said in a statement.

“I will not allow opposition leaders to dictate government operations for their personal gain.”

Sasco protests in defence of Dlamini

Outside the chamber, ANC supporters and leaders of the South African Students Cogress (Sasco) staged a peaceful protest in defence of Dlamini.

They waved placards and sang “Hands off Dlamini” while calling her a clean and courageous leader.

When asked why they were protesting, Sasco’s acting chairperson in Mpumalanga, Enough Silinda, condemned the EFF for trying to usurp Ndlovu’s authority.

“We are protesting to say the EFF must stop acting like a backdoor deployment committee of the ANC,” said Silinda.

“Our message to Mr Sedibe is clear: go and win elections if you want the power to appoint MECs. Miss Dlamini has delivered excellent results, and no one can just wake up and decide she must go.”

For now, the tension simmers, with questions no longer only aimed at Dlamini but the fire creeping toward Ndlovu’s door.

