Ndlozi resigns from EFF to focus on academia, civil society

Former EFF MP and spokesperson, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, has broken his silence regarding his absence at the party’s 3rd National Peoples’ Assembly in December.

Ndlozi said he was absent from the elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg because he was suspended six weeks before the conference over allegations that he was part of the MK Party’s (MKP) plan to infiltrate the EFF.

The People’s Bae, as Ndlozi is affectionately known, said he has also taken a decision to leave party politics and resign from the EFF in order to make a contribution in academia and civil society.

This was said by Ndlozi during an interview with SABC News on Sunday, which was broadcast on Monday morning.

Suspension did not rely on code of conduct

Mzwandile Mbeje, the politics editor for SABC News, began the interview by questioning Ndlozi about his absence from the EFF’s elective conference in December.

“I could not attend the conference of the EFF because of a dispute over my suspension. I was suspended about six weeks before the conference,” he said.

“The suspension was unconventional in the sense that it did not rely on the code of conduct of the EFF summoned by its constitution.

“Largely, the suspension rested on two counts. On the one hand, the leadership said it is in possession of an intelligence report in which they claim that I am part of an infiltration strategy by the MKP, I am working with the MKP, I am planning to join the MKP, and I am waiting for some opportune moment.

“The second one largely rested on the fact that I knew about the departure of the then deputy president Floyd Shivambu, and I did not tell the leadership.

“I was told to stay at home and cease my participation in parliament and the rest of the activities of the EFF.”

Ndlozi never planned to join the MKP

He said he was under investigation during his suspension.

“They said the investigation is still ongoing. They said when the investigation is complete, I will be given an opportunity to respond to these allegations.

“These are dangerous and very serious allegations. At a later stage, the leadership argued that the [investigation] report will be ready after the conference.

“These are very serious allegations that one had betrayed the revolution and had been disloyal, and that indeed you are a double agent of some sort.”

Ndlozi denied allegations that he was part of the MKP plan to infiltrate the EFF.

He said: “I can state categorically now that I never planned to join the MKP. I still do not. I never worked with anybody in the MKP in relation to some conspiracy about my departure. Whatever information they say they have was based on lies.”

Although he claimed to be aware of Shivambu’s decision to leave the EFF, he said it was not his place to inform the party’s leadership.

“I did know about the departure of Floyd Shivambu. He did come to tell me about his considerations.

“I told him that he needs to take the leadership into his confidence, and he did. The idea that I should have run behind his back and informed other people and the leadership suggests that I am an informant, gossiper, and wedge driver.

“I am none of that. It was Floyd’s decision, not my decision. He had to communicate it, and he did,” Ndlozi said.

Stepping away from party politics

Mbeje asked if he was still a member of the EFF.

“I have made a decision to step away completely from party politics. I am leaving party politics. I have left the EFF,” he responded.

“I have handed over my resignation as a member, and where I want to go and contribute, I cannot hold a single-party membership.”

In November, Sunday World revealed exclusively that Ndlozi was barred by the EFF from attending the party’s conference, all EFF events, and his parliamentary duties.

