Nearly 26K VW Polo Vivos recalled over handbrake defect

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has alerted consumers to a nationwide recall of 25,729 Volkswagen Polo Vivo vehicles due to a potential handbrake defect that may pose a safety risk.

The recall, issued by Volkswagen Group Africa, affects Polo Vivo models made available for sale across South Africa between February 2025 and February 2026.

Rivet height on lever

According to the NCC, the defect relates to the rivet height on the handbrake lever fitted to the affected vehicles. The German vehicle manufacturer has indicated that the rivet height may fall outside the required specification. If this occurs, the handbrake may fail to engage properly or, in rare cases, could disengage unexpectedly.

This malfunction presents a potential safety hazard, particularly when vehicles are parked on an incline.

As a precautionary measure, VW has advised owners of the affected vehicles to ensure that their cars are parked securely until they have been inspected and repaired where necessary.

Manual vehicles should be left in first gear when parked, while automatic models should be placed in “P” (Park), as outlined in the owner’s manual.

Slope-parking warning

Motorists are further urged not to park their vehicles on any slope, whether uphill or downhill, until the inspection and any required repairs have been completed.

The NCC confirmed that it is closely monitoring the recall process to ensure full compliance with the Consumer Protection Act and to safeguard consumer rights.

“Given the high potential risks of the defect, owners of affected vehicles are urged to immediately get their vehicles to any authorised VW dealership for inspection. Any inspection and associated repairs will be done at no cost to the vehicle owners,” said acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.

Vehicle owners seeking further information are encouraged to contact their nearest authorised Volkswagen dealership.

