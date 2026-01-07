Nearly 40 rape suspects nabbed in Mpumalanga’s four-day police crackdown

In a four-day blitz in which police sent a blunt message to sexual predators, 37 rape suspects were arrested across Mpumalanga as Operation Shanela II swept through towns, villages, and transport corridors between January 1 and 4.

Provincial police spokesperson Thulisile Magagula said the arrests formed part of a broader intelligence-driven offensive led by the South African Police Service, working alongside multiple law-enforcement agencies and government partners.

“Within just four days, these 37 suspects were arrested in connection with rape incidents that occurred across the province,” Magagula told Sunday World on Wednesday.

“This reflects focused action against sexual violence and those who prey on vulnerable members of our communities.”

Coordinated deployments

Beyond sexual offences, the sweep yielded arrests across serious violent crime categories, including 15 for murder and 10 for attempted murder, while 228 suspects were arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The operation saw coordinated deployments involving police, traffic officers, home affairs, health, correctional services, the SA Revenue Service, transport officials, private security, and community policing structures.

In total, officers searched 226 premises, stopped and searched 5 954 people and 3 221 vehicles, and mounted 244 vehicle checkpoints and 19 roadblocks.

“Our members conducted visible policing and targeted tracing, ensuring suspects could not hide behind anonymity or movement,” Magagula said, adding that detectives also traced 126 wanted suspects during this period.

Police also clamped down on social-crime drivers, shutting down 12 illegal liquor outlets and arresting 441 suspects for illegal dealing in liquor.

“Operation Shanela II is about restoring order and dignity in our communities, not only reacting after crimes occur,” Magagula said.

“We are deliberately disrupting environments that fuel violence, including alcohol abuse and illegal weapons.”

The four-day crackdown also saw seizures of more than 1 000 litres of liquor, 83 rounds of ammunition, drugs ranging from dagga to crystal meth, and counterfeit goods valued at nearly R690 000.

Seven vehicles and thousands of illicit tobacco products were confiscated.

Intensified operations to continue

Magagula said the message to offenders was unambiguous. “These results demonstrate that sustained, multi-agency operations will continue, and criminality—especially crimes against women and children—will be met with decisive action,” she said.

Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, the acting provincial police commissioner, commended all roleplayers for the operation’s impact.

“These results send a clear message that criminality in any form will not be tolerated in Mpumalanga,” he said.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to safeguard our communities, protect vulnerable individuals, and ensure that those who threaten the safety and stability of our province face justice.

“Our intensified operations will continue as we work tirelessly to maintain law and order.”

