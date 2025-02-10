Negotiation is key to solving DRC conflict, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has affirmed that all parties involved in the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) must be brought to the negotiation table, warning that without inclusive dialogue, diplomatic solutions will not be sustainable in the long term.

Speaking after attending a heads of state summit in Tanzania, Ramaphosa highlighted that the meeting brought together leaders from the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to address the ongoing conflict in the region.

He described the summit, which focused on finding a lasting political solution, as “a beacon of hope for the troubled eastern DRC”.

This comes after 14 South African soldiers died during a fierce confrontation with the belligerent Rwandan-backed M23 rebels.

M23 is now in charge of Goma

They were trying to halt them from advancing to Goma, the country’s largest city.

“The strategic city of Goma in the eastern DRC is now under the control of the M23 rebel group fighting the Congolese army, with the M23 having made advances in other towns.

“As South Africa, we have steadfastly maintained that diplomacy is the most sustainable solution to this conflict.

“While we are involved in peacekeeping missions, South Africa actively participates in various diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in the eastern DRC,” said Ramaphosa.

He confirmed that the summit called for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, a move expected to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians affected by the fighting.

According to Ramaphosa, the summit also agreed that the EAC/SADC chiefs of defence forces would develop a security plan for Goma and its surrounding areas within five days.

This plan includes reopening Goma airport, evacuating civilians, and repatriating fallen soldiers.

A significant outcome of the summit, Ramaphosa noted, was the decision to resume direct negotiations between all parties, including the M23 rebels.

Foreign armed forces asked to withdraw

The president said these discussions would take place under the frameworks of the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes.

He said: “As South Africa, we have always believed that the best way to resolve a conflict is to ensure that all parties to the conflict are involved in the negotiations that lead to the resolution of the conflict, whether they are state actors or non-state actors.

“We are pleased that this approach was adopted and reconfirmed at the SADC extraordinary summit held in Harare, Zimbabwe, two weeks ago.”

The summit also reaffirmed the sovereignty of the DRC and called for uninvited foreign armed forces to withdraw from the country.

With African leaders and regional organisations committed to peace, there is hope that this summit will mark the beginning of a lasting resolution for the eastern DRC.

