Nehawu challenges dismissal of 224 EMS workers in Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape department of health has fired 224 emergency medical services (EMS) employees from parts of Buffalo City metro and Amathole district.

This after the workers embarked on a protracted illegal strike from April 2022 to November 2022 alleging that ambulances were not sufficiently equipped with essential tools.

On Monday, the department issued a statement confirming the dismissals and said out of the 224, only 187 employees have received the letters of dismissal.

“The 37 officials could not attend the disciplinary hearings due to various reasons and still have to go through the disciplinary processes,” said the department in a statement.

“EMS regulations teams assess the ambulances on an annual basis and this ensures that the basic equipment is in place for the smooth running of ambulance services.

“Staff on duty ensure that an ambulance has the necessary equipment for a call out. In the event that there is any piece of equipment required, then the base has a store room of equipment, as well as the regional base.”

The department said it has invested in machinery and equipment and that it takes pride on progress being made to improve EMS.

Following the dismissals, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), which represents the axed workers, sprang into action and submitted an appeal, which will be handled by the provincial government’s appeals authority chaired by MEC for health Nomakhosazana Meth.

Said the department: “The department utilized various platforms in its attempt to ensure the striking EMS employees were aware that their actions were unprotected and to persuade the involved workers to not withhold their services and execute their duties.

“All disciplinary processes were followed, and ultimately the employees were found guilty of misconduct. Dismissal letters for gross professional misconduct have been issued.”

The employees have been advised that they may continue to work until the appeals authority returns with an outcome.

