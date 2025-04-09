Nehawu wants justice for Cwecwe, stronger global solidarity

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) general secretary, Zola Saphetha, raised concerns over the lack of progress in the alleged rape case involving a seven-year-old (Cwecwe) from Eastern Cape.

Saphetha said the case has seen no significant movement in the justice system. Nehawu’s National Executive Committee (NEC) condemned the delay and called on authorities to act swiftly, he added.

He was giving feedback from the NEC meeting held on April 2 and 3.

Gender-based-violence

“Gender-Based Violence (GBV), femicide, and violence directed at women and children has no place at our society,” said Saphetha.

The committee also criticised the National Prosecuting Authority for mishandling the Timothy Omotoso case.

As part of response, Saphetha said, the NEC agreed that the Nehawu’s national office bearers will work alongside the Department of Social Development and Education to support Cwecwe’s family.

He highlighted that the union aims to provide both psychological and social support. It sees this as part of its wider commitment to gender policy.

Focus on international affairs

Saphetha said the NEC also reflected on growing global instability, including rising political tensions and economic uncertainty.

He emphasised the need for progressive movements worldwide to come together. It is important to build strong alliances and empower the working class to challenge systems of exploitation and oppression, he added.

“The NEC condemned the direct imperialist political attacks on South Africa spearheaded by belligerent right wing Trump administration following the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case of Israeli genocide against Palestinians.

Disinformation by right wing bodies

“And also the misinformation peddled by AfriForum, a right wing organisation that harbours secessionists tendencies. And it is claiming an imaginary anti-Afrikaner genocide by a democratic black government in South Africa,” said Saphetha.

He said the NEC committed to adopting a more active stance on foreign policy. It will be conducting an independent review of how US-South Africa relations. This is particularly regarding how Agoa and bilateral trade, impact the country and its people.

