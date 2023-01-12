Nersa to decide on Eskom’s 32% tariff increase application

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) will on Thursday make an announcement on how much Eskom can hike electricity tariffs in 2023.

This after Eskom submitted its fifth multi-year determination revenue application to the regulator in November 2022 requesting a 32% tariff increase.

Nersa was expected to announce its decision in November, however, it was postponed to December. At the time Nersa said the “numbers were not adding up” and requested more time to process them, according to media reports.

“The National Energy Regulator of South Africa announced today that the high court of South Africa [Gauteng division] has granted the energy regulator an extension to make the final decision on Eskom’s revenue application for the 2023/24 financial year on or before January 12 2023,” the regulator said at the time.

“On July 5 2022, the high court issued an order for Nersa to make a final decision on Eskom’s revenue application for the 2023/24 financial year on or before December 24 2022. The high court has now extended the period to January 12 2023.”

On Wednesday, Nersa confirmed that the announcement is on the agenda for its meeting. If the hike is granted, cash-strapped consumers will be under added pressure to pay for their electricity bills.

Meanwhile, Eskom escalated rolling blackouts to stage six indefinitely on Wednesday citing severe capacity constraints.

Notice Stakeholders – Energy Regulator decision on Eskom's MYPD5 revenue application for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 financial years. pic.twitter.com/7wh8anpicb — NERSA_ZA (@NERSA_ZA) January 11, 2023

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author