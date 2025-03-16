Netball SA says 2027 World Cup preparations have already started 

Despite the upcoming Netball World Cup still two years away, Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane says the preparations for the Spar Proteas are in full swing.

The next showpiece will be staged in the home of the reigning World Cup champions Australia in Sydney in 2027.

South Africa hosted the previous World Cup in 2023 in Cape Town – the first of its kind on African soil.

The Proteas have entered a new dawn under the tutelage of coach Jenny van Dyk and her assistant Zanele Mdodana.

“The coach has shared her plans with us.

“I mean, you have seen how after she got into the job … she played Malawi [in the Spar Challenge three-match Test series], which was followed by Africa Cup and the international tour in Jamaica and England,” Molokwane told Sunday World on the sidelines during the

sponsorship forum last week.

“So, you can see that she has been preparing because she knows that it’s very key to start now,” Molokwane said.

“You cannot start preparing for the world cup in a world cup year, so you must start now.

“Jenny actually started with her preparations last year for 2027, so this is what you want to see – this is what you want to get because she’s got programmes that will be unfolding. But they are busy preparing and, you know, we’ve got eight players that are playing overseas now, which will serve as a massive boost.”

During the forum, Netball SA CEO Modiegi Komane also emphasised the importance of preparing off the court for the World Cup and other upcoming tournaments for the junior teams by seeking more sponsors and partnerships that will secure the future of netball in SA.

“We could not have reached these heights without the unwavering commitment of our partners. Their contributions have been invaluable in driving netball’s success,” said Komane.

“While we have made significant strides, securing further corporate investment is crucial to ensuring that netball continues to thrive as one of South Africa’s most prominent sporting codes.”