‘Netcare denies turning away badly injured JMPD cop’

Private healthcare provider Netcare has disputed the City of Johannesburg’s allegations that it failed to provide medical assistance to an injured Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer over the city’s debt.

The police officer allegedly suffered severe upper body injuries after being shot by a suspect they were pursuing. He was taken to Johannesburg’s Netcare Milpark Hospital on Wednesday.

The City of Johannesburg claims that the facility rejected the officer, claiming that the city owed the institution R35-million. To provide clarification, the city said it was in the process of paying off its R3.9-million debt.

Hospital clarifies what exactly happened

On Friday Dr Erich Bock, who is the managing director of Netcare’s Hospital Division, told Sunday World that the city indeed owes them.

“Netcare acknowledges that, unfortunately, outstanding payments are owed to the organisation. These include payments to the independent private practitioners who practise at Netcare Milpark Hospital and other healthcare facilities,” said Bock.

However, Bock said their priority is the wellbeing of their patients. He said the officer was stabilised before he was transferred to another facility.

“The officer underwent comprehensive screening and was stabilised before being transferred to another appropriate facility under the guidance of a leading trauma surgeon.

“In many emergency situations, patients are transferred either from private to public facilities, or from public to private. But only after their condition has been stabilised,” he added.

Netcare still owed huge money by the CoJ

According to Bock, Netcare relies on fair and timely compensation. This in order to ensure the sustainability of their operations and the continued availability of expert medical professionals.

“We are actively engaged in ongoing discussions with the City of Johannesburg. And we are hopeful that a swift and equitable resolution will soon be found,” he stated.

Bock revealed that the officer later underwent a procedure at another Netcare facility. He continues to receive medical attention at that facility.

“We are doing everything in our power to support our patient. And we will continue to closely monitor his progress and care while providing full support to him, his family, loved ones, and colleagues during this challenging time,” added Dr Bock.

The city said it will be lodging a formal complaint with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) on the matter. It is complaining about the conduct observed during the incident, where the officer was denied access to healthcare.

CoJ condemned by own official

Meanwhile, the city’s public safety committee chairperson Sarah Wissler said the officer is in a critical condition. He is in ICU, fighting for his life, she added.

Wissler criticised the City of Johannesburg for putting the lives of police officers who risk their lives to protect citizens in jeopardy.

“I cannot accept that our officers, our first responders, are being treated as expendable. Due to the city’s gross financial mismanagement.”

