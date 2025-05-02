‘Netcare hospital denied Joburg metro cop treatment due to debt owed’

A Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer nearly lost his life over an alleged R35-million debt due by the City of Johannesburg to Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

This after the officer who was injured while on duty was airlifted to the institution on Wednesday, and the hospital refused to treat him.

Officer shot while pursuing a suspect

According to the City of Johannesburg, the victim was one of the officers who were pursuing a suspect. During the pursuit, the suspect opened fire and struck the officer twice in the upper body.

The city further refuted the claims made by the hospital of an R35-million outstanding debt.

The city gave clarity in a statement on Friday. It stated that the current outstanding bill for Milpark Hospital stands at R3.9-million. And payments being processed and paid weekly, it said.

“The city has engaged in multiple discussions with Milpark Hospital management to explain the payment processes. To also reassure that the city remains committed to settling its obligations,” said the statement.

The statement added that the conduct of healthcare professionals who were present at the hospital on the day of the incident is unprofessional and unethical.

City disputes amount, lodges complaint with HPCSA

It revealed that it will be lodging a formal complaint with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) regarding the conduct observed during the incident.

“Such conduct is unacceptable, especially in circumstances involving critically injured emergency personnel.”

The city said it has instructed the Group Forensic and Investigation Services to conduct an internal investigation. This to determine if any wrongdoing or negligence by city officials may have contributed to this situation.

Sunday World understands that the officer remains in a critical condition in ICU. He is currently receiving urgent medical treatment.

A person alleged to be an acquaintance of the shooter was arrested. And a firearm along with ammunition were recovered.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content