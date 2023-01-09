New Covid-XBB variant more deadlier than first wave in 2020

The new, highly transmissible XBB 1.5 Covid-19 variant is more deadlier than the first wave which hit South Africa in 2020, according to the Department of Health.

The department said on Monday that it is holding consultation with scientists to gather more information about the new variant, adding that official communication will be made soon.

The department urged South Africans to mask-up, saying the new variant is not easy to detect.

.@HealthZA has been alerted about this highly transmissable XBB.1.5 variant and is currently in discussions with the scientists to gather more information including its transmissibility and severity. Thus, an official communication will be made in due course. #COVID19 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 7, 2023

It further advised the public to be aware of the symptoms of the new variant, saying they do not include coughing and fever. However, it said there will be a number of other evident symptoms including joint pains, headache, pain in the neck and upper back pain, pneumonia and loss of appetite.

The department added that the variant is five times more virulent than the Delta variant and has a higher mortality rate.

Family medicine specialist and lead physician at a Covid testing centre, Dr Randall Ortel, said: “Covid-19 is still around, we are dealing with the Omicron variant.

“The new XBB variant is just a sub-type of Omicron. What we do know is that it is more transmissible, which means that people can contract it faster and easier, but we don’t know yet if this variant is more aggressive.

“Medical science humbles us all the time, meaning that we will have to watch and wait. My message to everyone is to start taking precaution.”

Ortel explained further: “People can mask-up, protect yourself by washing hands and sanitizing. [All other] common hygiene processes should be put in place as well. It’s proven that if we just look after ourselves, we can limit the spread.

“Part of treatment is being educated and aware of what’s taking place, it’s good that we know there’s a new variant, so that we know what to do. I believe that prevention is better than cure.”

The department also confirmed that several patients diagnosed with the new variant have been classified as afebrile and pain-free, but X-rays show mild chest pneumonia.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author