New injection set to improve HIV prevention

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially launched the much-anticipated HIV prevention medication Lenacapavir at a ceremony in Secunda, Mpumalanga, on Friday, marking a significant milestone in South Africa’s fight against the virus.

Lenacapavir injections will alter how HIV patients receive treatment. Every six months, the injection is given, and during that time, each dose provides ongoing protection.

Patients are moving away from biweekly injections or daily medications.

“To us, Lenacapavir is not just a medicine or a drug; it represents a major turning point in South Africa’s national story.

“It represents one of the most significant scientific breakthroughs since the advent of antiretroviral treatment. It represents the triumph of science over despair. It represents the power of innovation to save lives,” Ramaphosa said.

Statistics South Africa’s 2025 data estimates that 8.15-million South Africans are HIV positive, with millions receiving treatment.

“Few countries have carried the burden of HIV as heavily as South Africa. We have buried too many mothers and fathers. Too many sons and daughters. Too many teachers, workers, healthcare professionals and community leaders.

“The HIV epidemic has left scars on our society that can never be fully erased.”

The president highlighted that about 360 public health facilities located in six provinces and 24 high-burden areas are ready to undertake this groundbreaking intervention, with the ambitious objective of reaching almost one million people by the end of 2027.

“Over the next three years, we aim to reach 3-million people. This is not simply a health target. It is a nation-building target.

Ramaphosa reiterated the importance of education to ensure Lenacapavir’s effectiveness.

The first batch of the HIV prevention medicine, which is a new, long-acting antiretroviral drug – specifically an HIV-1 capsid inhibitor that is used for HIV prevention (as PrEP) – arrived in the country in early April.

The department of health has, however, warned that Lenacapavir is a preventive medicine and not an HIV vaccine.