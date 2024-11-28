New KwaDukuza mayor, his deputy in hot water over hired vehicles

A month has passed since the troubled KwaDukuza municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast had elected its key office bearers, but they are already facing the heat.

At the centre of the schism is the use of high calibre SUVs including BMW X5s. These had been hired for newly elected mayor Muzi Ali Ngidi and his deputy Njabulo Cele. This despite the ANC-led council having already purchased a fleet for use by political bearers.

“The DA has recently written to the municipal manager, Nhlanhla Mdakane. It wants to establish how and why expensive hired vehicles are being allocated to the newly elected mayor. Instead of him using vehicles that had already been purchased by the executive,” said the blue party on Wednesday.

DA attempted to get municipal manager to intervene

The DA also said attempts to get the municipal manager to intervene had proved naught.

“As the municipal manager ignores our written requests, the DA will now turn to the KZN MEC for CoGTA. For him …to invoke consequence management against officials who are involved in this rental car scandal. We cannot accept that for every new mayor luxury vehicles must be hired. When the municipality already owns a fleet,” the party explained.

In a letter dated November 20, seen by the Sunday World, DA caucus whip Privi Makhan raises serious issues. These centre around the implication of using hired vehicles would have on the municipality’s finances.

“I wish to formalise my concerns to the municipal manager in relation to fleet allocation for political office bearers. You will be aware that the gazetted regulations for fleet procured and allocated to political office bearers are clear around the replacement and hiring of vehicles for the mayor and deputy mayor. As such, can the municipal manager please provide clarification. This on what factors had informed the hiring of a main vehicle for the mayor and a vehicle for the deputy mayor,” said Makhan in a letter.

He also quizzed the municipal manager on how much the municipal foot on hiring the vehicles.

ANC factions in the municipality jostling for control

The KwaDukuza municipality continues to be under scrutiny with ANC factions jostling for control of resources. Former mayor Lindiwe Nhaca was forced out of office by the ANC’s provincial executive committee (Nec). She was accused of not towing the party line. Nhaca, however, put up a spirited fight. She took the issue of her dismissal all the way to Luthuli house, the party’s headquarters. But she lost the contest.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content