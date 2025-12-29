New minister reports DA predecessor Dion George over state-funded smear campaign

In a rare intra-party accusation, new DA Minister Willie Aucamp has formally lodged a complaint against his DA predecessor, Dr Dion George, alleging the misuse of state resources for a political smear operation.

Aucamp has submitted a formal complaint to the Public Protector. He is requesting an investigation into the alleged misuse of state resources by his immediate predecessor and his former staff.

“I will not shy away from my duty as minister. And I will act against anyone in my department who has been alleged, on a prima facie basis, to have misused state resources, irrespective of what position such individuals hold or have held in the past,” he said.

Baseless probe into his business affairs

Aucamp alleges the probe began when he assumed office and became aware of a baseless investigation into his private business affairs. This investigation, he claims, falsely sought to associate him with the lion breeding industry — an industry with which he states he has no connection. And he says it may have been politically motivated.

Implicated individuals include Dr George’s then-advisor and acting chief of staff, Shelton Mollentze, and his then-personal assistant, Traverse le Goff.

In a statement, Aucamp emphasised his commitment to addressing misconduct. He confirmed submitting a comprehensive report to the Public Protector detailing all available information and evidence.

Aucamp underscored that using state resources for personal or political purposes is unlawful. And he expressed confidence that the investigation would determine if any abuse occurred.

Caution against speculation

The minister called for patience. He urged the public to allow the public protector time to conduct the investigation without undue speculation. And he indicated no further details would be shared currently.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment confirmed the complaint’s submission. It reiterated the minister’s commitment to transparency and accountability. The Public Protector’s investigation is expected to determine whether state resources were misused under Dr George’s tenure.

