New Miss SA Lalela Mswane plans to tackle unemployment

Johannesburg – Lalela Mswane’s excitement tears came flowing down her cheeks as she was welcomed as the new queen at Miss South Africa 2021.

The coronation took place at the luxurious Grand Star Arena in Cape Town yesterday, seeing the stunning Moratwe Masima and Zimi Mabunzi as this year’s runner-ups.

Her tears rolled down as her predecessor Shudufhadzo Musida handed over the crown uBuhle crown with a loud cheer from the judges and the crowd attending the glamorous event.

The 24-year-old bachelor of law graduate won the hearts of judges and the crowd with her carefully narrated speech on how she was planning to fight the high rate of unemployment in the country.

“Our unemployment rate is at all times high and it’s our youth that is mostly affected. As your Miss South Africa 2021, I would love to use this platform to not only shine a light on this issue but to also see meaningful solutions towards its reduction,” said Mswane.

She will be blessed with prizes that are worth a whooping of R4-million including R1-million cash prize, a Mercedes Benz, and a fully-furnished Sandton apartment amongst other sponsorships for the 12 months as Miss SA, the first and second runner-up walk away with R175 000 each.

The top three will represent the country at Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss Supernational, respective to their titles.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi co-hosted from backstage while radio personality Anele Mdoda and actor Nico Panagio co-hosted from the main stage.

Zakes Bantwini, Ndlovu Youth Choir, and Ntokozo Mbambo kept the patrons entertained while they patiently awaited the announcement of the winner.

Boitumelo Kgobotlo