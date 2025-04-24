New patients advised to use clinics following Tembisa hospital fire

The Gauteng Health Department has encouraged new and first-time patients to make use of local clinics to access healthcare and only come to the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital when they have been referred.

This follows two fires that engulfed the hospital’s accident and emergency unit and the main outpatient department (OPD) on Saturday and Wednesday, respectively.

Walk-in patients attended to

Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the hospital is still on ambulance divert for emergencies. However, he said walk-in patients can be attended to.

Modiba said critical services are continuing in designated areas or departments within the hospital.

He said a help desk has been established to provide information and redirect patients and members of the public on-site.

“Members of the public whose family members are admitted at the hospital are still able to visit them. This is as per the normal visiting hours of 2pm to 4pm using gate 4,” said Modiba.

On Wednesday, Health Deputy Minister Dr Joe Phaahla and Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited the hospital to conduct a site visit following the two fires in less than a week.

Modiba said the cause of both fires was still under investigation by law enforcement agencies.

Continuation of healthcare services

“Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, this afternoon reassured the public of the continuation of services. This is despite the second fire incident at the hospital earlier on Wednesday morning.

“Firefighters from the City of Ekurhuleni’s Fire Department responded swiftly to the incident. They effectively extinguished the fire in the morning. Around 8am, they had already cleared the smoke in the main OPD area.

“It is important to indicate that the main OPD was already cordoned off. And the power supply was isolated after the first fire incident on Saturday afternoon (19 April 2025). Therefore, it was not operating, and there were no patients in the area at the time of the incident,” said Modiba.

“The smoke from the main OPD area unfortunately spread to the eye clinic and pharmacy nearby. It has also affected the areas that were initially cleared from the Saturday fire. [They include] the surgical outpatient department, medical outpatient department, family medicine and the administration block. These were meant to be the alternative Accident and Emergency service area,” said Modiba.

He said these areas are now undergoing a re-clearing process. It involves air quality assessments and the issuing of new electrical certificates of compliance. And it’s aimed at making them available for full use.

Cause of both fires being investigated

“The cause of both fire incidents is still under investigation by various law enforcement teams and regulators,” said Modiba.

Phaahla said arrangements have been made for all patients to continue receiving much-needed healthcare with minimal interruptions.

“The department appeals for calmness and patience during this time. As things stand, all patients receiving care at the hospital are safe. There is a business continuity plan to enable the department to continue rendering health services. Arrangements have been made to ensure that all patients continue to access the much-needed healthcare services. And with minimal interruptions,” said Phaahla.

No fatalities nor injuries were reported as a result of Saturday afternoon’s fire.

Modiba said due to the rapid response of the hospital’s staff and emergency personnel, all 81 patients at the unit were safely evacuated to secure areas within the hospital.

