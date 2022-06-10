New ‘quick and effective’ licensing center opened at Gautrain Midrand

A new licensing center opened at the Gautrain Station in Midrand on Thursday, by MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo , who said this was to ease pressure on the system.

The pilot DLCT (Driving licence testing centre) which was built using alternative building materials, hopes to minimise disruptions and to offer a quicker and more convenient service along the Gautrain line.

“This state-of-the-art facility gives an opportunity to efficiently deliver licences and other services to the people. Working together with GMA and RTMC, in just over two months we have delivered this facility,” said Mamabolo.

“This additional capacity will make it more convenient for customers to access services. Last year, we introduced two new smart DLCT at Waterfall Estate, City of Joburg and Eco Park in the city of Tshwane. These new generation DLCT are the benchmark we are setting ourselves as we look modernizing all our facilities across the province,” he added.

The center, said Mamabolo, would also provide full online and cashless services.

The newly constructed Driving License Testing Centre (DLTC) will not accept cash and it will be able to service four people at a time. #RequestASlot pic.twitter.com/vSmc5t5mXR — Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (@GPDRT_) June 9, 2022

