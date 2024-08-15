New tool to help parents manage children’s screen time

Google has introduced a new tool to help parents manage their children’s screen time and focus during school hours. The new tool, School Time, will allow parents to set specific apps, call allowances, and screen limits on their child’s device.

Google has also enhanced parental controls on YouTube, offering more granular options for teens. These new features aim to create a healthier digital environment for children. This while providing parents with greater control.

According to previous reports from Google, South Africans spend more time on their screens than any other nation.

Google Communications Manager Siya Madikane elaborated on the findings. He said parents should think deeply about how their children should use technology. This includes how to strike the right balance between online and offline time.

Continuously investing in research and development

“We are continuously investing in research and development to address the evolving needs of parents and children. Our goal is to help shape a future where technology continues to facilitate learning and exploration. We do this by collaborating closely with experts in child development, education, and technology,” said Madikane.

School Time can also be turned on outside the classroom, when it’s time to focus or take a break from screens. For teens who are not supervised by a parent through Family Link, Focus mode on Android devices prevents notifications. It also limits distractions during specific time periods.

The feature has also been introduced on Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatches. Over the next year, Google will also be bringing the feature to more devices. These include select Android phones, tablets and Samsung Galaxy Watches. It is aimed at promoting a productive learning environment.

Giving parents control over settings

Google is allowing parents to select settings that can be used in a family. These will be used to differentiate by age, developmental stage, and parenting style. Parents will be able to determine the apps, products, and experiences their teens can use. Additionally, they will be able to monitor their children’s activities. They can also set digital ground rules like screen time limits or location sharing.

Default safety settings have been put in place for users under the age of 18 years. This includes turning Safe Search on and implementing content restrictions. Also turning autoplay off on YouTube.

“We have introduced new safeguards that limit recommendations of videos with content that could be problematic. This is especially for teens, if viewed in repetition. Such as content related to body image,” Madikane concluded.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content