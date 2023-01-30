New WeHelp app another way to curb escalating levels of crime

WeHelp, a new app that communities can use to report crime at just one swipe and get prompt response to medical emergencies, will be launched on Wednesday.

“Communities that stand together are more resilient in times of crisis and make for stronger communities. It is only if we take collective responsibility that we have a chance to better our future,” said WeHelp.

The app, which is said to be the “state-of-the art neighbourhood watch”, will be available to all South Africans and will give the power back to residents in their fight against the escalating levels of crime.

It will also serve a voluntary emergency app that all communities can benefit from, without any requirements to belong to a certain group or institution.

The app will not require a monthly subscription fee. It is for lifestyle enhancement and users can download it at a once-off fee of R149.99.

“Every human being deserves immediate access to help when confronted with desperate situations and we want to provide that service. WeHelp wants you to never feel alone again in your hour of need,” said WeHelp.

When a user downloads the app, they can immediately tailor emergency response groups with family, friends, and community members who live in close proximity to one another.

WeHelp advises that it is optional to include the neighbourhood watch, security company, or crime-trained reservists in the area.

“Once the groups have been created, the app is ready to use. When the emergency button is activated, all members of the group will be notified and given the opportunity to respond. A live location with immediate directions to the distressed party will be available.”

