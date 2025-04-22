News anchor Aldrin Sampear taken off air pending assault probe

Newzroom Afrika has announced that its news anchor Aldrin Sampear will take a break from his broadcast duties with immediate effect, pending an internal review of an alleged assault incident he was involved in last week.

In a media statement released on Tuesday, Newzroom Afrika said: “Newzroom Afrika is aware of an incident involving anchor Aldrin Sampear last week. Sampear will take a break from his broadcast duties with immediate effect, pending an internal review of the matter. Newzroom Afrika takes the allegations very seriously and we will work swiftly to address the concerns raised.”

Road rage incident

Last week, Sunday World reported that there was a road rage incident that occurred on Thursday, April 17. Sampear was involved in the incident.

The road rage incident occurred in Randburg, Johannesburg, and was captured on video. The video circulated on social media platforms such as X.

In the footage, a tense confrontation between Sampear and 20-year-old motorist Laricia Augusto can be seen. The confrontation followed a minor collision on Jan Smuts Avenue.

What began as a fender-bender quickly escalated into a public spectacle. And allegations of assault are now at the centre of the controversy.

According to Augusto, the incident began when she changed lanes in front of Sampear’s vehicle. This was prompted by a taxi stopping abruptly.

Anchor accused of assault

Augusto alleges that Sampear, enraged by her manoeuvre, collided with her car. Upon this, Augusto alleges Sampear exited his vehicle, and physically assaulted her. He allegedly grabbed her arm, pushing, and hitting her.

In response, Augusto began recording the encounter, capturing Sampear’s heated outburst.

In the video, he can be seen questioning Augusto about giving him the middle finger, which she admitted to. But she also accuses him of aggression.

Augusto has since filed assault charges against Sampear.

Denies accusations

Sampear, a prominent journalist and actor known for his role on The River, has vehemently denied the assault allegations. In a statement, he claimed the video was edited to misrepresent the incident. He asserts that he only approached his car to retrieve his phone and driver’s license to exchange details.

The media personality acknowledged the minor accident caused by Augusto cutting in front of him. He admitted to a verbal exchange, but insisted no physical assault occurred.

