News of deputy mayor who collapsed and died sends shockwaves

Councilors and friends of Thulani Ntuli, the deputy mayor of KwaDukuza local municipality, a few kilometers from Durban, have reacted with shock following his sudden death.

A councillor, who did not want to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media, told Sunday World on Wednesday that Ntuli’s death came as a surprise.

“When the deputy mayor reported for duty in the morning, we couldn’t notice that there was something amiss,” explained the shocked councillor.

“He even went to an event where a contractor who will build a community bridge in one of the wards was being introduced to the residents.”

It is believed that the 49-year-old Ntuli, who also served as ANC treasurer in General Gizenga Mpanza region, collapsed and died while on his way to the bank.

It is suspected that he might have suffered a heart attack.

Municipality spokesperson Sipho Mkhize, although confirming Ntuli’s death, said the municipality will issue an official statement later.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author