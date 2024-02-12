Ngizwe Mchunu blames Malema for sabotaging cultural festival

Ngizwe Mchunu had harsh words for the SA Police Service (SAPS) and EFF leader Julius Malema after he pulled off his cultural funfair festival in the face of obstacles and opposition.

On orders from the SAPS, trucks were seen loading stage supplies and tents at Gugu Dlamini Park in Durban on Saturday morning, where Mchunu was scheduled to host the event.

This left those who had attended the event baffled and perplexed. They had travelled from far-off places for nothing, believing the event would never take place.

The event was organised by Mchunu in opposition to the EFF manifesto launch, which was held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on the same day.

Mchunu was continuously seen pacing up and down and talking on the phone as the stage was taken apart. Hours later, the stage was set up as throngs of his followers trickled in.

Blame put at Malema’s door

In his capacity as president of Amabhinca, Mchunu denounced Malema, alleging that he was responsible for the event’s sabotage.

“Julius Malema is the most corrupt person in the world. He is behind these attempts to stop this carnival. He is being disrespectful,” said Mchunu.

“He undermined our traditional authority; he undermined Jacob Zuma, yet some people want to go and listen to his speech at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“I advise you to do that at your own risk. Phansi ngoMalema Phansi! Phansi nge-EFF phansi [down with Malema, down with the EFF].”

The former host of Ukhozi FM then disparaged the police, claiming that they had received payment to sabotage his event.

Police accused of being currupt

“Those cops are corrupt and take orders from the top. But unfortunately, their efforts were thwarted, and sanity prevailed in the end.

“I contacted the national commissioner, Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola, who gave me the go-ahead on the grounds that everyone is entitled to do their thing so long as protocol is observed.”

According to Mchunu, the park would have been completely full if not for the delays.

Maskandi artists like Mthandeni “Igcokama Elisha” Manqele, Gatsheni, Smirnoff, Skweletu, and many other artists entertained those who braved the rain to attend the event.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content