Ngizwe Mchunu fights back as 1 million fans pledge support in TikTok showdown

The drama just won’t die down.

Media firebrand Ngizwe Mchunu has launched a retaliation petition after a storm of backlash over his recent comments and this time, he is backed by hundreds of die-hard supporters.

The petition, spearheaded by Nkanyiso Mthiya on Friday night, October 3, has sent shockwaves across social media. Zulu loyalists are shouting “Hlangana Zulu!” (Let’s unite as the Zulu nation) and vowing to protect their culture at all costs.

In the fiery petition, Mchunu declares:

“Our cultural heritage is sacred. Royal regalia like the imqhele (crown) and ibheshu (hide skirt) are not costumes. They belong to kings and the royal bloodline only. Misuse is a blatant insult to our traditions!”

In a wave of support, fans rallied behind him with words of encouragement. Sta Ncokazi wrote: “Macingwane, we’re behind you all the way.” Tony Dube warned: “Touch Ngizwe at your own peril.” And Phindo Dlamini added: “Don’t let them win our traditional regalia is sacred.”

Wants government to step in

He called on government to step in with laws to stop what he slams as the “commercialisation” and “dilution” of Zulu culture.

Mchunu further took the fight live to 1 million TikTok viewers, flanked by his right-hand men Mavava Skhakhane and Nkosikhona “Phakel umthakathi” Ndabandaba.

The trio tore into the Zulu Royal House and traditional leaders. They accuse them of ‘cowardly silence’ while the culture is under attack.

Skhakhane didn’t hold back: “Same-sex couples are here, we’ve accepted that. But there must be boundaries. Our traditions can’t be trampled on.

Ndabandaba said:

“The downfall started when women began wearing amabheshu and carrying shields. No one spoke up then and now look where we are.”

The latest war was triggered by viral images of gay couple Simon Sean Nhlapo and Crosby Jodwana’s wedding. They stunned in full traditional attire, Nhlapo in Zulu regalia and Jodwana in Xhosa dress. That set Ngizwe off, sparking the cultural showdown of the year.

Zulu royal family neutral on issue

And while the nation is on fire, the Zulu Royal House is refusing to get involved.

Prince Thulani Zulu, spokesperson for King Misuzulu, shrugged off the chaos.

“Everyone has freedom of speech. I cannot comment further.”

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission, legal experts, and political parties are circling the saga. They are warning that this cultural clash could spiral into a bigger war of identity and rights.