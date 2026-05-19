Ngizwe Mchunu humiliated in court as Julius Malema wins defamation battle

Controversial cultural commentator Ngizwe Mchunu suffered a bruising legal defeat on Tuesday after the Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of EFF leader Julius Malema in a defamation case linked to explosive allegations spread on social media.

The court ruling followed Mchunu’s failure to honour a 24-hour legal ultimatum issued by Malema’s lawyers in April after he accused the EFF leader of receiving protection and money from alleged drug dealers and using political influence to shield foreign criminals.

Mchunu further accused Malema of corruption, dishonesty, and serving criminal interests instead of the public.

Statements destroy Malema’s reputation

Malema’s lawyers argued the statements were defamatory and deliberately designed to destroy his reputation ahead of local government elections.

Instead of retracting the statements, Mchunu publicly declared that he was not afraid of Malema, prompting the EFF leader to launch an ex parte application against him.

When the matter was heard on Tuesday, a visibly overwhelmed Mchunu appeared in court without legal representation and attempted to argue his case before the high court.

During proceedings, Mchunu repeatedly insisted that Malema had “defamated” many people and therefore had no right to sue him for defamation.

He also informed the court that he was unemployed and unable to afford a lawyer.

However, the court expressed frustration that Mchunu failed to meaningfully address the central issue before the court, namely why the interim order sought by Malema should not be made final.

According to the ruling, Mchunu failed to place convincing evidence before the court or provide sufficient legal grounds to oppose the application.

The court subsequently ruled in favour of Malema.

Mchunu ordered to pay legal costs

Courtroom confusion followed after the order was granted, with Mchunu appearing stunned by the outcome and demanding clarity on whether the order originated from the judge or Malema’s lawyers.

It was explained to him that the draft order had been prepared by Malema’s attorneys but only became binding once adopted by the court.

In a shocking outburst, Mchunu responded by referring to the lawyers as lezinja, an isiZulu word meaning “these dogs”.

The ruling now compels Mchunu to publicly retract his allegations and publish an apology video directed at Malema.

The apology must also be sent to TikTok personality “King Zoso”, whose platform carried the original interview clip that went viral online.

In addition, Mchunu has been ordered to pay legal costs. Unless Mchunu lodges an appeal, Tuesday’s ruling effectively closes the matter.

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