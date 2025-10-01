Ngizwe Mchunu’s anti-LGBTQ+ rant splits cultural experts

Cultural experts are divided on Ngizwe Mchunu’s latest outburst, with Professor Gugu Mazibuko from the University of Johannesburg offering a more balanced view, while Dr Nokuzola Mndende from the Icamagu Institute openly supports him.

Meanwhile, the Zulu Royal House has distanced itself from the debate.

Mchunu, known for his fiery commentary on cultural issues, stirred controversy online this week after condemning same-sex couples for wearing traditional attire, particularly Zulu regalia.

His remarks were sparked by images and videos of the wedding of Simon Sean Nhlapo and Crosby Jodwana. The location and date of the ceremony remain unclear. But what caught the eye was the couple’s striking traditional outfits. Nhlapo was in full Zulu regalia and Jodwana in full Xhosa attire.

Gay couple’s traditional wedding attire

This appears to have enraged Mchunu, who posted a scathing rant on social media. His post attacked the couple and others in the LGBTQ+ community. He argued that traditional regalia is sacred and should not be worn by same-sex couples. Went as far as to say it “deserved jail time” for being misused.

“Here in KZN, we’ll never allow this. We have rights over our traditional regalia and will protect what is rightfully ours.”

Mazibuko, however, offered a more nuanced perspective. She emphasised that Zulu attire carries deep cultural and spiritual meaning. With each piece signifying age, gender, and marital status. Yet, she stressed that society has evolved.

“We live in a democratic society. If same-sex couples choose to wear traditional regalia, we cannot judge them. It’s their choice. We should guide them rather than ridicule them,” she said.

She also noted that cultural norms are already shifting. And she pointed to unmarried women now wearing the umqhele (headband). Also on some women even wearing ibheshu, which was traditionally reserved for men.

Same sex marriages ‘un-African’

On the other hand, cultural scholar Dr Mndende stood firmly with Mchunu. She said same-sex marriages are “not African” and that wearing Xhosa regalia in such ceremonies undermines tradition.

“I stand with Ngizwe on this one; he is right, and this must be challenged. In Xhosa culture we’d never accept this because there’s a deep meaning in our regalia. He should have worn a suit, not Xhosa regalia. What they did is further destroying our roots as African people,” said Mndende.

The Zulu Royal House, however, has opted not to take sides. Spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu said: “People have the freedom of speech and can substantiate their views. Unfortunately, I cannot comment on this matter.”

