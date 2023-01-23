Ngwathe mayor decries attack on mom’s house

After her mother’s house was razed by enraged residents in Tumahole township, Parys, in the Free State, on Monday, teary executive mayor of Ngwathe local municipality Victoria de Beer-Mthombeni says she is still traumatised by the incident.

De Beer-Mthombeni, 35, became an ANC activist while at tertiary level.

In an interview with Sunday World, she spoke about her pain and trauma she, her siblings and mother endured with the destruction of their home.

Tumahole is the hometown of former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and the protest was allegedly triggered by the shortage of water supply in the area.

Speaking to Sunday World, she detailed her pain and anguish and how the incident has traumatised the whole family.

“On Monday, protesters attacked my mother’s house and burnt it. When all this happened, my brother was in the house and the neighbours woke him up. While the house was on fire, my mother and brother had to watch helplessly from a neighbour’s house as my mom’s home was in flames. Important documents such as IDs were destroyed,” she said sobbing.

“I believe this incident was instigated by some rogue elements who did not want to see progress in the area.

“The issue of water has been there since 2004. I grew up under the same challenges. “I need to emphasise that my mother is not mayor, or a councillor, and didn’t deserve this. I am the mayor and if people felt they needed to address whatever frustrations they had, they shouldn’t have taken them out on my mother. She is a 63-year-old who happens to be the mother of the mayor.

“Nothing will stop me and my team from fixing the mess that has been here since I was young. “Those behind the torching of my mother’s house should know that I am not going to be intimidated. I live in this area with these people who are frustrated, but I am not going to be intimidated by anyone.

“This act of anarchy shouldn’t be allowed to fester. I will do everything to protect my family against rogue elements who are trying hard to destabilise the area,” De Beer-Mthombeni said.

The damage to the property is estimated at R400 000.

“I will be meeting with community members from different wards to discuss a way forward on the water crisis,” she said.

Free State police spokesperson sergeant Sinah Mpakane said: “A case of arson has been opened but no arrests have been made.”

