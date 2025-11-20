Ngwathe MM Dr Futhuli Mothamaha Outlines Municipal Turnaround Priorities Under Mayor De Beer-Mthombeni’s Leadership

Parys – In a strong show of commitment to better service delivery, Ngwathe Local Municipality’s Municipal Manager, Dr Futhuli P. Mothamaha, has shared a clear plan to drive municipal turnaround. Appointed in August 2024, Dr Mothamaha has focused on building a capable administration under Executive Mayor Cllr Victoria De Beer-Mthombeni’s guidance. His efforts align with the ANC manifesto, aiming to deliver reliable basics like water, electricity, roads and waste collection for all residents in Parys, Tumahole, Vredefort, Mokwallo, Heilbron, Phiritona, Koppies, Kwakwatsi and Edenville.

Since taking office, Dr Mothamaha has led key wins to boost efficiency and cut costs. He spearheaded the purchase of essential equipment, including a honeysucker truck, TLB and cherry picker, to handle sanitation, road repairs and maintenance in-house. This move has sped up responses and reduced reliance on outside contractors, saving money for more community projects. In December 2024, these fleet additions marked a step towards cost-effective solutions, empowering technical teams to act quickly.

Strengthening Community Ties and Oversight

Dr Mothamaha has prioritised open talks with residents and groups. In September 2024, he met the Save Ngwathe delegation to discuss concerns and plan joint efforts. Regular meetings with organisations like AfriForum in Parys have improved monitoring of water purification, street lighting and distribution systems. He stresses a “payment culture” to sustain revenue, while protecting vulnerable homes through indigency support.

Visible actions include cleaning water basins in Parys to cut turbidity and a July 2025 service delivery check in Tumahole, Parys and Mokwallo. Dr Mothamaha personally led audits to fix faults and clear backlogs. The Parys Mega Development continues, drawing investor interest for long-term growth.

Water and Infrastructure Focus

Water remains top priority. Under Mayor De Beer-Mthombeni, the Koppies/Kwakwatsi 1.97km pipeline has brought reliable supply to homes after over 20 years of waiting. Tumahole’s Mandela section borehole pilot provides immediate relief, while bulk upgrades in Mokwallo and Vredefort enhance storage and treatment. A November 2025 mayoral launch at Vredefort Water Treatment Works highlights ongoing infrastructure boosts.

Electricity improvements include widespread street and high-mast light repairs, making streets safer and supporting businesses. A new refuse compactor in Mokwallo has improved waste collection, reducing illegal dumping. The revived Traffic Department, with new vehicles, enforces road safety and generates revenue for reinvestment.

Building a Capable Team

Dr Mothamaha has filled key posts in technical services, finance, IT and more, creating stability. The 2025/26 R2 billion budget, the first fully funded one, prioritises basics like Parys Water Treatment Plant refurbishment, 2km paved roads in Vredefort and 3km sanitation upgrades. He promotes staff training, performance tracking and technology for better asset management and fault reporting.

In April 2025, Dr Mothamaha’s team prepared Mandela Sports Ground for a community soccer tournament, fostering unity. As a PhD holder, he inspires excellence, alongside another doctoral graduate in the municipality.