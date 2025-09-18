Nhanhla Mkhwanazi accuses DA’s Dianne Kohler-Barnard, NCC’s Fadiel Adams of political interference

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has accused DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard and National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams of politically interfering in the work of the KZN SAPS political killings task team.

Mkhwanazi was speaking on Thursday during the second day of the judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption. The commission’s public hearings are taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

The commission of inquiry is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Political interference

During his testimony, Mkhwanazi told evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello SC that there are politicians serving in parliament and in the executive (cabinet) that politically interfere with the work of the KZN SAPS political killings task team.

Mkhwanazi said the two politicians serving in parliament who meddled with the work of the police political killings task team were Kohler-Barnard and Adams.

He said Adams had unauthorised access to intelligence information and used it “recklessly” and in an “abusive” manner.

Upon receiving this classified intelligence information, Adams was supposed to hand it over. He was to hand it over to parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence as required by the National Intelligence Act, said Mkhwanazi.

Adams serves as an MP on parliament’s Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation and Portfolio Committee on Police.

Possession of intelligence information

“Mr Adams came into possession of this intelligence information, which is classified information. He should not be in possession of such information. This classified information should be handed over to the joint standing committee on intelligence in parliament.

“Adams handled this intelligence information recklessly and took it out to the public,” said Mkhwanazi.

He said Adams went to the Cape Town police station on October 29 2024 and opened three cases.

“In his complaints to the police, he complained about the vetting procedures about crime intelligence. This is a space he should not be playing in. He has access to secret information about crime intelligence.

“Adams further claims that there is abuse of the secret fund account of crime intelligence. He does not know the budget and does no oversight. [And] he said those funds were channelled to places they were not supposed to go. He said these funds were used for the procurement of vehicles for the political killings task team in KZN,” said Mkhwanazi.

Bheki Cele named in the saga

“Adams further said in his complaint at the police station that the KZN police political killings task team is a private entity providing services to former police minister Bheki Cele. Adams said the political killings task team is an armed force of Cele,” said Mkhwanazi.

He said on October 31 2024, Adams raised the same complaints and charges. He opened the same three cases at the Orlando police station in Soweto, Gauteng.

Mkhwanazi was yet to elaborate on Kohler-Barnard’s alleged political interference before the lunch break.

Kohler-Barnard serves as an MP on parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police, Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, and the Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Allegations made by Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi, who is the commission of inquiry’s first witness, said the bulk of his testimony will be about the work of the KZN SAPS political killings task team and on criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system.

In a parliamentary portfolio committee sitting in July, Adams slammed Mkhwanazi. He accused Mkhwanazi of setting up a “staged threat” media briefing.

Adams further alleged that the Mkhwanazi media briefing was held so that he could escape what he “knew” was coming. And he accused him of inciting unrest and using armed officers to intimidate the public.

The commission’s proceedings continue.

Additional reporting by Tholakele Thabane

