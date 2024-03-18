NHI should not collapse the quality of healthcare – Saftu

In a rare show of force, trade union federations are united in their demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

The constitution guarantees all South Africans the right to universal access to high-quality healthcare, which is the goal of the NHI Bill.

Speaking to Sunday World on Monday, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said the integration should not mean the quality of private healthcare is dragged down to the level of poor quality that is seen in public hospitals.

Universal access to healthcare

The spokesperson for Saftu, Trevor Shaku, said: “Saftu supports the NHI Bill because it seeks to create universal access to healthcare services.

“Further, it seeks to harness private healthcare to the benefit of all citizens in this country, guaranteeing them quality healthcare.

“Our caution to the government is that they should not integrate the healthcare service to collapse its quality, but to improve its overall quality.”

He said the quality establishments that already exist in the private sector should be used as a benchmark to improve the quality of services offered in public hospitals.

“The NHI will help lower the costs of healthcare, especially if the National Treasury does not embark on fiscal austerity, forcing the healthcare system to raise revenue from patients.

“The government must fully subsidise the NHI so that the poor majority can truly benefit from it.”

Uniform patient fees

Saftu reacted to the proposed uniform patient fees that have been announced by the Gauteng department, saying that the working class is not prepared for this change.

“The cost of living is already high because of rising fuel, food, and transport costs,” the trade union federation said.

“The electricity tariff is also going up on April 1, and given that municipalities in the urban area of Gauteng also make an additional tariff called a surcharge to raise some revenue, electricity will be more expensive in Gauteng townships.

“So, to pay extra on patient uniforms when our workers take their loved ones to the hospital will be an additional burden, which is unbearable.”

Cosatu against excessive profiteering

Cosatu’s parliamentary coordinator and acting spokesperson, Matthew Parks, urged Ramaphosa to sign the bill, urging the government to move with speed to implement it.

“The NHI Bill will empower the state to set medical tariffs, avoid excessive profiteering by the health industry at the expense of the poor, and provide affordable universal healthcare for all South Africans,” Parks said.

