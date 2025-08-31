Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi cracks whip against constable aligned to party politics

In what can be described as cracking the whip against corruption and misconduct within the police department in KwaZulu-Natal, Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has moved with speed to correct a glaring anomaly.

Mkhwanazi instructed the District Commissioner of King Cetshwayo to immediately withdraw a police Constable from the Ntambanana police station from all operations pending investigation into his alleged involvement in politics.

The Constable in question has been seen wearing regalia of a political party and involving himself in activities of a political party.

The party at the centre of the row is known to us.

Police officers are expected to be apolitical and neutral at all times, a statement announcing Mkhwanazi’s action said. Any association with a political party by a police officer has the potential of bringing the name of the organisation into disrepute.

By the book

Police spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Mkhwanazi’s decision is in line with Section 46 of the South African Police Service Act, Act No. 68 of 1995, which prohibits a police officer from publicly displaying or expressing support for or associating himself or herself with a political party. A police officer is also prohibited from holding any post or office in a political party, wearing any insignia or identification mark in respect of a political party, or in any other manner further or prejudice [any] party-political interest.

Although Netshiunda would not be drawn into revealing the name of the political party associated with the offending Constable, Sunday World has been reliably informed it is Jacob Zuma’s MK Party.

He added that: “The Provincial Commissioner will also be in contact with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) to investigate allegations that the same Constable owns a security company which does VIP Protection services among other security duties,”

“No police officer is allowed to be involved in security, alcohol or taxi industries. Community members are urged to report all police officers who involve themselves in politics and doggy businesses that compromises the integrity of the South African Police Service,” added Netshiunda.

