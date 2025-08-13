Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi donates R44K to children of cops who died on duty

The provincial police commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has donated R44 074 that was raised by X (formerly Twitter) users to thank him for his hard work in fighting crime to a fund that finances the education needs of children of cops who died in the line of duty.

Mkhwanazi expressed his gratitude to controversial X user Chris Excel, who spearheaded the initiative through Back A Buddy.

The South African Police Service Education Trust Fund will now receive the money.

He said the public has already thanked him enough with the salary that the state pays him for diligently carrying out his duties of fighting crime and keeping South Africans safe.

Explosive media briefing

The fundraising initiative was started in July when Mkhwanazi called a press conference to spill the beans on how criminal syndicates have allegedly infiltrated the police and allegedly captured politicians like Senzo Mchunu, who has since been placed on special leave.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the X user by the name of Chris Excel, who came up with the initiative to raise funds in support of the work that police are doing to keep criminals at bay,” Mkhwanazi said.

“Although this original idea, supported by those who contributed the money, was to buy [two] cows for myself, I appreciate the gesture and the thought of goodwill behind the idea of contributing money.

“I am a civil servant, and the public has already thanked me enough through the salary that I receive every month.

“It is their taxes that compensate us as public servants, and I am privileged to have been one of those chosen few to serve and protect the people of South Africa through my role as a police officer.”

Academic success

He expressed his satisfaction in witnessing the academic success of the children of deceased police officers, who receive support from the fund.

“The majority of these members die at a young age and at very junior ranks, and therefore they have not contributed that much in terms of their pension, leaving behind the children that need support from us.

“The South African Police Service Educational Trust Fund takes care of these children by contributing to their educational needs.

“And we have already seen some of these children who have graduated as a result of the support of this fund.

“It is the least the police can do to support the families and the children of our fallen colleagues,” Mkhwanaazi added.

Excel confirmed to Sunday World that R44 074 was raised during the fundraising campaign on behalf of Mkhwanazi.

